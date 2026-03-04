Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires 4,150 Shares of Ferguson plc $FERG

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 84.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ferguson by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Ferguson by 75.7% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 30.8% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,465,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,902,000 after buying an additional 345,165 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferguson Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $247.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $271.64. The company has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NYSE:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.25). Ferguson had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 35.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FERG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ferguson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ferguson from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.62.

About Ferguson

Ferguson (NYSE: FERG) is a multinational distributor specializing in plumbing and heating products and related building supplies, serving professional contractors, builders and industrial customers. The company supplies a broad range of products used in residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, including pipes and fittings, valves and controls, HVAC equipment, waterworks materials, plumbing fixtures, pumps and accessories, as well as complementary electrical and specialty product lines.

Ferguson operates a network of branches and distribution centers that provide inventory, logistics and value-added services to trade customers.

