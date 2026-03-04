Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bunge Global SA $BG

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,106 shares during the period. Bunge Global accounts for about 2.6% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned about 0.13% of Bunge Global worth $21,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glencore plc purchased a new stake in Bunge Global during the third quarter worth approximately $2,665,496,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bunge Global during the second quarter worth approximately $149,380,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 383.7% during the second quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 891,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,584,000 after purchasing an additional 707,336 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 719.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 303,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,694,000 after buying an additional 266,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 845.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after buying an additional 193,857 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CICC Research lifted their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Bunge Global from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.44.

Bunge Global stock opened at $116.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.24. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $124.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. Bunge Global had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $23.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company’s core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

