Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 71.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,223 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20,337 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Griffith & Werner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.6% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 35,297 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Walmart by 12.6% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 265,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,337,000 after acquiring an additional 29,774 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 623,431 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $64,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,040,840 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $210,329,000 after purchasing an additional 139,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $127.91 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $134.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walmart ( NASDAQ:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Tigress Financial set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.42.

In other Walmart news, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 34,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $4,158,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 533,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,082,852. The trade was a 6.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,214,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 108,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,153,389.24. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,703 shares of company stock valued at $31,585,043. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

