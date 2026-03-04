Irys (IRYS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $40.29 Million

Irys (IRYS) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 4th. In the last seven days, Irys has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Irys has a market capitalization of $40.29 million and $95.09 million worth of Irys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Irys token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,218.51 or 0.99699515 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,496.08 or 0.99812289 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Irys Token Profile

Irys launched on November 25th, 2025. Irys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Irys’ official Twitter account is @irys_xyz. The official message board for Irys is irys.xyz/blog. The official website for Irys is irys.xyz.

Irys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Irys (IRYS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Irys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,189,981,283 in circulation. The last known price of Irys is 0.01943166 USD and is down -6.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $369,057,947.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://irys.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Irys directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Irys should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Irys using one of the exchanges listed above.

