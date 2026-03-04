SUPRA Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $11.19 Million (SUPRA)

SUPRA (SUPRA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One SUPRA token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SUPRA has traded 10% higher against the dollar. SUPRA has a market capitalization of $11.19 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of SUPRA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $71,218.51 or 0.99699515 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,496.08 or 0.99812289 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SUPRA Profile

SUPRA’s genesis date was November 27th, 2024. SUPRA’s total supply is 81,084,372,359 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,085,702,897 tokens. SUPRA’s official Twitter account is @supra_labs. SUPRA’s official message board is supra.com/academy. SUPRA’s official website is supra.com.

SUPRA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUPRA (SUPRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. SUPRA has a current supply of 81,083,011,018.24014 with 25,085,249,188.48285 in circulation. The last known price of SUPRA is 0.0004384 USD and is down -3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1,074,990.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://supra.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUPRA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUPRA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUPRA using one of the exchanges listed above.

