KAITO Price Up 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (KAITO)

KAITO (KAITO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. KAITO has a total market cap of $88.56 million and $34.09 million worth of KAITO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KAITO token can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KAITO has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KAITO alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,218.51 or 0.99699515 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,496.08 or 0.99812289 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

KAITO Profile

KAITO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,388,889 tokens. KAITO’s official website is yaps.kaito.ai. KAITO’s official Twitter account is @kaitoai.

KAITO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KAITO (KAITO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. KAITO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 241,388,889 in circulation. The last known price of KAITO is 0.35644832 USD and is up 3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $33,827,195.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yaps.kaito.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KAITO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KAITO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KAITO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KAITO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KAITO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.