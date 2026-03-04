BFUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (BFUSD)

BFUSD (BFUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. BFUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.74 billion and approximately $6.53 million worth of BFUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BFUSD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One BFUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001406 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $71,218.51 or 0.99699515 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,496.08 or 0.99812289 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BFUSD Token Profile

BFUSD’s total supply is 1,741,234,410 tokens. The official website for BFUSD is www.binance.com/en/bfusd. BFUSD’s official Twitter account is @binance.

BFUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BFUSD (BFUSD) is a cryptocurrency. BFUSD has a current supply of 1,741,234,410.1057453. The last known price of BFUSD is 0.99899443 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $4,042,631.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.com/en/bfusd.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BFUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BFUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BFUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

