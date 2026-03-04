Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $4.04 Million Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,169 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 92.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,569 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 30,137 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 75,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,653,966 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,119,000 after purchasing an additional 260,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.8% during the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $46,315,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 325,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,152,410. The trade was a 60.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Zacks Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Roth Mkm cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen cut ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.96.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $118.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.21). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.98%.The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.00%.

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs added ConocoPhillips to its US “conviction list,” signaling institutional conviction in COP as a capital-intensive, AI-resistant beneficiary of a market rotation into energy. Article Title

Goldman Sachs added ConocoPhillips to its US “conviction list,” signaling institutional conviction in COP as a capital-intensive, AI-resistant beneficiary of a market rotation into energy. Positive Sentiment: Two banks raised price targets and kept bullish ratings (BMO: $130 outperform; Citi: $135 buy), providing explicit upside guidance that can attract buyers and support momentum. Article Title Article Title

Two banks raised price targets and kept bullish ratings (BMO: $130 outperform; Citi: $135 buy), providing explicit upside guidance that can attract buyers and support momentum. Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical escalation (US/Israel strikes on Iran) pushed WTI higher and sparked a sector-wide rally; ConocoPhillips is benefiting as an upstream producer with North American exposure. Article Title

Geopolitical escalation (US/Israel strikes on Iran) pushed WTI higher and sparked a sector-wide rally; ConocoPhillips is benefiting as an upstream producer with North American exposure. Positive Sentiment: The shares hit a 52-week high amid the rally, reinforcing momentum and drawing more investor attention. Article Title

The shares hit a 52-week high amid the rally, reinforcing momentum and drawing more investor attention. Positive Sentiment: Reports that ConocoPhillips is exploring selective Permian asset sales (~$2B) and expanding divestitures support a leaner portfolio and potentially higher shareholder returns or accelerated buybacks/dividends. Article Title

Reports that ConocoPhillips is exploring selective Permian asset sales (~$2B) and expanding divestitures support a leaner portfolio and potentially higher shareholder returns or accelerated buybacks/dividends. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary and media pieces highlight long-term upside via rising free cash flow (projects like Willow) and bullish scenario analysis — supportive but forward-looking and dependent on oil prices/stage-of-project execution. Article Title

Analyst commentary and media pieces highlight long-term upside via rising free cash flow (projects like Willow) and bullish scenario analysis — supportive but forward-looking and dependent on oil prices/stage-of-project execution. Negative Sentiment: Options activity commentary (sell covered calls) suggests some investors are taking profits and monetizing the rally, which can cap near-term upside and increase short-term volatility. Article Title

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

