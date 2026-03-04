Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Research

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Otsuka to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Otsuka to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Otsuka from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Otsuka currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

OTCMKTS:OTSKY opened at $31.85 on Monday. Otsuka has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $34.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.72.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., trading in the U.S. under the ticker OTCMKTS:OTSKY, is a global healthcare company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The firm’s core activities span the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals, consumer healthcare products and nutraceuticals. Otsuka focuses its research on areas such as neuroscience, cardiovascular and renal therapies, and oncology, aiming to bring innovative treatments to patients worldwide.

Founded in 1964 by Busaburo Otsuka as a subsidiary of the Otsuka Group, the company has grown into a diversified healthcare enterprise over more than five decades.

