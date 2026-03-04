Solar Stocks To Follow Today – March 1st

Sunrun, First Solar, Enphase Energy, Nextpower, and SolarEdge Technologies are the five Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are equity shares of companies whose primary business is in the solar energy sector, including manufacturers of photovoltaic panels and components, project developers and operators, installers, and related suppliers and service providers. Investors buy solar stocks to gain exposure to the growth of solar power and clean-energy trends, but these investments carry sector-specific risks such as policy changes, commodity and supply-chain fluctuations, and rapid technological shifts. They can be held directly or via solar-focused ETFs and yieldcos for diversified exposure. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Nextpower (NXT)

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, an energy solutions company, provides solar trackers and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

