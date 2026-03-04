Zacks Research Upgrades Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q) to “Strong-Buy”

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research set a $110.00 price objective on Qnity Electronics in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “hold (c-)” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Qnity Electronics in a report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Qnity Electronics from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Qnity Electronics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.86.

Qnity Electronics Price Performance

Q stock opened at $116.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion and a PE ratio of 115.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.98. Qnity Electronics has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $140.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.950 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qnity Electronics

In other news, CEO Jon D. Kemp sold 5,655 shares of Qnity Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $480,731.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 89,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,936.77. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael G. Goss sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $160,677.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,130.95. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qnity Electronics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $331,000.

Qnity Electronics Company Profile

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

