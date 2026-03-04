Head to Head Survey: Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) & Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) and Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and Osprey Bitcoin Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piper Sandler Companies 14.77% 21.85% 14.81% Osprey Bitcoin Trust N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and Osprey Bitcoin Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piper Sandler Companies $1.90 billion 2.80 $281.33 million $15.81 18.90 Osprey Bitcoin Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Piper Sandler Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Osprey Bitcoin Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Piper Sandler Companies and Osprey Bitcoin Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piper Sandler Companies 1 2 2 1 2.50 Osprey Bitcoin Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00

Piper Sandler Companies presently has a consensus target price of $389.67, suggesting a potential upside of 30.41%. Given Piper Sandler Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Piper Sandler Companies is more favorable than Osprey Bitcoin Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.8% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Piper Sandler Companies beats Osprey Bitcoin Trust on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It provides advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. The company also offers public finance investment banking services that focus on state and local governments, and cultural and social service non-profit entities, as well as the education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, and transportation sectors. In addition, it provides equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, and government and non-profit entities. Further, the company is involved in the alternative asset management funds merchant banking and healthcare to invest firm capital and to manage capital from outside investors, as well as trading activities. The company was formerly known as Piper Jaffray Companies and changed its name to Piper Sandler Companies in January 2020. Piper Sandler Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

