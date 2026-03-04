Investors Purchase Large Volume of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Call Options (NYSEARCA:SDOW)

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 3,135 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 129% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,371 call options.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDOW opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.43. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $75.95.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDOW. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 246.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 57,476 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Group One Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 619.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 31,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,598,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies. The Fund invests in financial instruments whose value is derived from the value of an underlying asset, interest rate or index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.