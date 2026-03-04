Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10, FiscalAI reports. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 5.78%.The firm had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter.

Helios Technologies Trading Down 4.3%

NYSE:HLIO opened at $71.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 1.26. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $76.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut Helios Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. CJS Securities raised shares of Helios Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helios Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures engineered motion control and electronic control products for a wide range of industrial and mobile equipment applications. The company’s Hydraulics segment designs and produces hydraulic cartridge valves, manifold systems, pumps and motors, filtration solutions and off-highway joysticks. Its Electronic Controls segment offers programmable electronic control units, wireless telematics, human-machine interfaces and software to optimize performance, efficiency and safety for equipment OEMs and end users.

Through its global network of manufacturing facilities, service centers and technology centers, Helios Technologies serves markets in agriculture, construction, material handling, mining, municipal and recreational vehicles, as well as industrial automation and infrastructure equipment.

