National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.850-1.090 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EYE. Zacks Research upgraded shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on National Vision from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on National Vision from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on National Vision from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

EYE stock opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average is $26.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -887.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. National Vision has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $30.02.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $503.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.26 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.National Vision has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.850-1.090 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in National Vision by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 68,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of National Vision by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in National Vision by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc is an American optical retailer specializing in accessible vision care and eyewear. The company operates under multiple retail banners, offering comprehensive eye health services and a wide range of optical products. Since its founding in the early 1990s, National Vision has focused on providing value-driven solutions, targeting underserved and price?conscious consumer segments.

Through its primary retail brands—including America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Optical America and Vista Optical—National Vision delivers services such as comprehensive eye examinations, prescription eyewear, contact lenses, sunglasses and lens accessories.

