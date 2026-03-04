Israel Discount Bank of New York Purchases Shares of 6,545 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 158.1% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 637.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.88 and its 200 day moving average is $82.89. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.21 and a 1 year high of $83.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

