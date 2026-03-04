Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF Shares Sold by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,324,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,024 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 2.9% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $100,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 548.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 167,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 141,460 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 822,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 397,716 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 46.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 33,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,619 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 64,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $27.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.19. The stock has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.