JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 3,151 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

JMG Financial Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.3% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $82,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBR. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $227.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.23 and a 12-month high of $235.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

