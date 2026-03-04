Vanguard Value ETF $VTV is One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s 5th Largest Position

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 279,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,458,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,949,000 after purchasing an additional 149,422 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,486,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,642,000 after purchasing an additional 239,518 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 171,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.2%

VTV stock opened at $204.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $208.20. The company has a market cap of $168.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.23.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

