Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Qalhat Capital Ltd boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Qalhat Capital Ltd now owns 3,588,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,134 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 3,247,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,120,000 after purchasing an additional 955,464 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,374,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,989,000 after acquiring an additional 14,798 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,325,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,523,000 after purchasing an additional 201,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,829,000 after acquiring an additional 122,558 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $143.68 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $101.25 and a twelve month high of $148.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.82. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $1.2353 dividend. This represents a yield of 176.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.