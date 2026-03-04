Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.
Sealed Air Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27.
Sealed Air Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on SEE. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $43.80) on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Sealed Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.09.
View Our Latest Stock Report on SEE
Sealed Air News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Sealed Air this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus: Sealed Air reported $0.77 EPS vs. $0.72 expected and revenue of $1.40B vs. $1.34B, with revenue up ~2% year?over?year — a clear near?term bullish catalyst. Sealed Air Reports Q4 and Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple market write?ups highlight the beat and stronger margins/ROE, reinforcing the earnings surprise as support for the stock. Sealed Air beats Q4 estimates on revenue and earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage comparing SEE’s key metrics to Street estimates provides context on drivers (mix, margins) but no major change to outlook — useful for investors assessing sustainability of the beat. Sealed Air (SEE) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: News outlets note Sealed Air is moving to go private — a material corporate action that can lift the stock if the deal goes through at a premium, but it also creates event?driven uncertainty. This $6 Billion Materials Firm Has Decided To Go Private
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst warns the proposed merger/going?private transaction faces execution risks, potential termination costs and lost upside for shareholders if the deal stalls — a near?term downward pressure risk and source of volatility. Sealed Air Merger Under Pressure: Analyst Warns of Execution Risks, Termination Costs, and Lost Upside for Shareholders
About Sealed Air
Sealed Air Corporation is a global packaging company that develops and manufactures a wide range of materials, equipment and services designed to protect, preserve and promote products. Best known for inventing Bubble Wrap® protective packaging, the company serves customers across food and beverage, e-commerce, electronics, manufacturing and healthcare industries. Sealed Air’s solutions help businesses reduce product damage, extend shelf life and improve operational efficiency.
The company’s product portfolio is organized into three primary segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sealed Air
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- America’s 1776 happening again
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Silver’s squeeze is tightening – opportunity forming
- Trump’s NEW Executive Order – BIG Changes Coming to Retirement Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.