Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $737,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sealed Air by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,220,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,963,000 after acquiring an additional 507,067 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth $225,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 52.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 67,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 40,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEE. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $43.80) on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Sealed Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.09.

Sealed Air News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sealed Air this week:

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation is a global packaging company that develops and manufactures a wide range of materials, equipment and services designed to protect, preserve and promote products. Best known for inventing Bubble Wrap® protective packaging, the company serves customers across food and beverage, e-commerce, electronics, manufacturing and healthcare industries. Sealed Air’s solutions help businesses reduce product damage, extend shelf life and improve operational efficiency.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into three primary segments.

