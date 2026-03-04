K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$33.00 and last traded at C$31.93, with a volume of 132048 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KNT. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$35.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$20.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$30.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.50.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KNT

K92 Mining Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.35. The firm has a market cap of C$7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter. K92 Mining had a net margin of 46.52% and a return on equity of 43.40%. The firm had revenue of C$234.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.7321867 earnings per share for the current year.

About K92 Mining

(Get Free Report)

K92 Mining Inc owns and operates the high-grade Kainantu Gold Mine in Papua New Guinea which is currently operating at a design annualized production rate of approximately 120,000 oz AuEq per annum and is expected to produce at a run-rate of +300,000 oz AuEq per annum following its Stage 3 Expansion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.