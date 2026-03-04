TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.74 and last traded at $57.41, with a volume of 20489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.37.

TATT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TAT Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Freedom Capital raised shares of TAT Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of TAT Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of TAT Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $53.00 price target on shares of TAT Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TAT Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.58. The stock has a market cap of $705.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 4.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in TAT Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TAT Technologies by 125.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 18,020 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of TAT Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,186,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies during the second quarter worth about $11,025,000. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

TAT Technologies Ltd. is a global provider of environmental control and thermal management solutions for the aerospace industry. The company specializes in the design, manufacturing and support of aircraft environmental control systems (ECS), heat exchangers and related components. Its product portfolio serves commercial and military airframers, engine manufacturers and airlines, offering critical systems that regulate cabin pressure, temperature and ventilation on fixed-wing and rotary aircraft.

Key offerings include air cycle machines, preconditioned air units, steam/water separators and specialty heat exchangers engineered to meet stringent aerospace standards.

