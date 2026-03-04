NikolAI 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10.09 Thousand (NIKO)

NikolAI (NIKO) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 4th. Over the last seven days, NikolAI has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One NikolAI token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. NikolAI has a total market cap of $535.64 thousand and $10.09 thousand worth of NikolAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $71,218.51 or 0.99699515 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,496.08 or 0.99812289 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NikolAI Token Profile

NikolAI’s genesis date was October 31st, 2024. NikolAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. NikolAI’s official Twitter account is @nikolaitoncoin. The official website for NikolAI is nikolai.meme.

NikolAI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NikolAI (NIKO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the TON platform. NikolAI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of NikolAI is 0.0004732 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $9,309.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nikolai.meme.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NikolAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NikolAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NikolAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

