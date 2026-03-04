Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Purchased by FSA Advisors Inc.

FSA Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 254.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,789 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $622,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,110,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,830,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% in the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 13,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 3.5%

VWO opened at $55.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.74. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.09.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

