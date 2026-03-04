ENI (NYSE:E) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on E. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, December 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

ENI Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of E opened at $46.40 on Monday. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.16.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. ENI had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.07%.The firm had revenue of $24.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ENI will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in ENI by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 916 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in ENI during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in ENI by 2,488.4% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ENI in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

ENI S.p.A. is an integrated energy company headquartered in Rome, Italy, founded in 1953 as a state-established hydrocarbon entity and later transformed into a publicly traded multinational. The firm’s activities span the full hydrocarbon value chain and extend into power generation and low?carbon energy solutions. ENI maintains a long history in exploration and production, engineering and project development, and downstream operations that include refining, petrochemicals and retail fuel distribution.

Core businesses include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, midstream and liquefied natural gas (LNG) handling, and downstream refining and marketing of petroleum products and lubricants.

