Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Research cut shares of Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Aisin Seiki Trading Down 18.1%

Aisin Seiki stock opened at $13.84 on Monday. Aisin Seiki has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average of $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Aisin Seiki alerts:

Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Aisin Seiki had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aisin Seiki will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Aisin Seiki Company Profile

Aisin Seiki Co, Ltd., commonly known as Aisin, is a Japanese automotive parts manufacturer founded in 1949 and headquartered in Anjo, Aichi Prefecture. Originally established to supply repair parts for Toyota Motor Corporation, Aisin has grown into one of the world’s largest Tier-1 suppliers, delivering a broad portfolio of components to leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across the globe.

The company’s core business centers on the design and production of automotive systems and components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aisin Seiki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aisin Seiki and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.