3,461 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF Acquired by FSA Advisors Inc.

FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of VXF stock opened at $214.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.60. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $146.68 and a 12 month high of $223.64.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies. The Index contains all of the United States common stocks regularly traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges, and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market, except those stocks included in the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

