Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Purchases 5,023 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 73.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 130,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 31,324 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 41,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,365,000. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 71,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 44,917 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.76 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $109.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.94.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.