SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB Position Increased by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,206,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,672 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 6.2% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $57,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 113.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.85. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $26.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.0832 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

