Usual Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $26.00 Million (USUAL)

Usual (USUAL) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last seven days, Usual has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Usual token can now be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Usual has a total market capitalization of $26.00 million and $36.99 million worth of Usual was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Usual alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,218.51 or 0.99699515 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,496.08 or 0.99812289 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Usual

Usual’s genesis date was November 12th, 2024. Usual’s total supply is 1,690,800,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,680,550,626 tokens. Usual’s official Twitter account is @usualmoney. Usual’s official message board is discord.usual.money. The official website for Usual is usual.money.

Buying and Selling Usual

According to CryptoCompare, “Usual (USUAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Usual has a current supply of 1,690,800,003.31884174 with 1,680,550,459.27737796 in circulation. The last known price of Usual is 0.0154906 USD and is up 8.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 162 active market(s) with $43,530,228.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://usual.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Usual directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Usual should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Usual using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Usual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Usual and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.