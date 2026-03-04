Zircuit Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last Week (ZRC)

Zircuit (ZRC) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One Zircuit token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Zircuit has a market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Zircuit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zircuit has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,218.51 or 0.99699515 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,496.08 or 0.99812289 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zircuit Token Profile

Zircuit launched on November 12th, 2023. Zircuit’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,194,923,458 tokens. Zircuit’s official website is www.zircuit.com. Zircuit’s official Twitter account is @zircuitl2. Zircuit’s official message board is discord.gg/zircuit.

Zircuit Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zircuit (ZRC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zircuit has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 4,649,675,447 in circulation. The last known price of Zircuit is 0.00167915 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $2,476,813.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.zircuit.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zircuit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zircuit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zircuit using one of the exchanges listed above.

