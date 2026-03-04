Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Trading Up 11.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) traded up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.78 and last traded at GBX 5.78. 71,792 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 576,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.18.

Nanoco Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.65, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of £10.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8.98.

Nanoco Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nanoco is a world leader in the development and manufacture of cadmium-free quantum dots and other nanomaterials emanating from our technology platform and validated IP. Our materials have potential application in a huge range of electronic devices including infra-red sensors and displays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nanoco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanoco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.