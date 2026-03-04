United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.82 and last traded at $86.84, with a volume of 7575013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.95.
More United States Oil Fund News
Here are the key news stories impacting United States Oil Fund this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Record trading and accelerated hedging activity as investors and U.S. producers rushed to lock in higher prices, boosting demand for oil futures and ETF exposure. Investors, US crude producers scramble to lock in oil price spike
- Positive Sentiment: Strait of Hormuz closures, attacks on tankers and halted Gulf exports have tightened immediate supply, sending Brent/WTI sharply higher — a direct tailwind for USO. Global energy costs soar as Iran crisis disrupts shipping, oil and gas production
- Positive Sentiment: Insurers pulling war-risk cover and supertanker freight/insurance rates spiking make Middle East barrels harder/cheaper to move — supporting higher benchmark prices and USO flows. Oil supertanker rates hit all-time high as insurers drop war risk protection in the Middle East
- Neutral Sentiment: Major banks and analysts now price a sustained upside scenario (some flagging $80–$100 oil if disruption persists), which supports medium-term risk premium but depends on conflict duration. Oil prices set for $100 if Iran war persists, warns bank
- Neutral Sentiment: Chinese refiners have moved some run cuts and maintenance forward amid supply uncertainty — that can temporarily reduce refinery demand and muddy near-term price direction. Chinese refiners begin run cuts as Iran war tightens oil supply
- Negative Sentiment: U.S. policy options under review — including potential support for tanker insurance or other actions to calm energy prices — could eventually ease the supply shock and cap the rally (a headwind for USO if implemented). US considering oil tanker insurance support to ease Middle East crude shipments, sources say
- Negative Sentiment: ETF-specific risks: analysis shows USO may lag futures in abrupt pre-market spikes and can suffer tracking/roll costs in volatile episodes — important for traders using USO to gain direct futures exposure. Crude Oil And The War In The Middle East
United States Oil Fund Stock Up 3.5%
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.07. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.40.
Institutional Trading of United States Oil Fund
About United States Oil Fund
United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than United States Oil Fund
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- America’s 1776 happening again
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Silver’s squeeze is tightening – opportunity forming
Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.