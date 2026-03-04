United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.82 and last traded at $86.84, with a volume of 7575013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.95.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.07. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1,005.7% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 342,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,053,000 after purchasing an additional 311,687 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,201,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in United States Oil Fund by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 239,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,030,000 after buying an additional 60,569 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in United States Oil Fund by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 52,830 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $3,478,000. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

