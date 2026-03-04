Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $363.55 and last traded at $350.03, with a volume of 109688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $356.97.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $777.49 million, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.60.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.9282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $481,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 693.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 7,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 8,942.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Client First Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,729,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,403,000.

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JNUG was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

