Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Five9, Inc. $FIVN

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 225,231 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,451,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Five9 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIVN. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 81.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 800.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Five9 during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Five9 news, insider Tiffany N. Meriweather sold 6,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $139,438.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 212,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,316,764.10. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan M. Lee sold 13,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $269,006.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 224,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,563,874.15. This represents a 5.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,339 shares of company stock worth $1,330,186. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Five9 from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. DA Davidson set a $24.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.12.

Five9 Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $34.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $300.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.21 million. Five9 had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Five9 has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.950 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Five9 declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Five9 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

