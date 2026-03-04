Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Takes $1.91 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 127.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3,036.4% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $108.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $114.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.26.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $93.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.55 and a 12-month high of $108.71.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 239.04%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do?it?yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

