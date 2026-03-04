International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Stock Holdings Increased by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 1.9% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $20,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 2,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.
International Business Machines Stock Up 2.6%
Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $245.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $214.50 and a 1-year high of $324.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $284.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.29. The company has a market capitalization of $230.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.73.
International Business Machines Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.27%.
International Business Machines News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Won a multi-year contract to modernize in-store pricing across the Defense Commissary Agency and announced a Watsonx integration with Deepgram (voice AI) — concrete revenue and government footprint gains that support IBM’s hybrid-cloud/AI positioning. IBM Expands AI And Government Ties As Shares Trade Below Targets
- Neutral Sentiment: Security Posture Management and semantic-web market reports highlight large, fast-growing addressable markets (multi?billion forecasts) that could benefit IBM over time, but they don’t change near-term investor sentiment. $53.31 Bn Security Posture Management (SPM) Markets
- Neutral Sentiment: Semantic AI/graph technologies are expanding rapidly, underlining long-term AI/automation demand that plays to IBM’s software and data services, though impact is gradual. Semantic Web Market Research Report 2025-2030
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple outlets report investor alarm after Anthropic’s Claude Code demo showed the ability to modernize legacy COBOL systems — a direct competitive threat to IBM’s mainframe and modernization services, which has pressured the stock recently. IBM Stock Plunges on AI Threat From Anthropic: Time to Rethink?
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst/press commentary and investor concern about AI innovation rattling confidence adds downward pressure and volatility; several write-ups frame IBM as lagging newer AI entrants. IBM Shares Face Pressure as AI Innovation Rattles Investor Confidence
- Negative Sentiment: Market commentary and op-eds warning of systemic AI risk and rapid disruption are amplifying selling during volatile sessions even if their direct impact on IBM’s fundamentals is indirect. If IBM Can Drop 13% In A Day, What Does This Say About These Market Conditions?
Insider Activity at International Business Machines
In related news, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,265.22. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $361.00 price target on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Dbs Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on International Business Machines from $312.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.87.
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.
IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.
