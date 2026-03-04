KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KLIP) Short Interest Update

KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KLIP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 70,167 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the January 29th total of 80,566 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,589 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 57,589 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:KLIP opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.60. KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $34.31. The company has a market capitalization of $112.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.36.
KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a $0.5837 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th.
Institutional Trading of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF
About KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF
The KraneShares Trust – KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (KLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund is a fund-of-fund that tracks an index of China-based internet stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on the full amount of the portfolio. KLIP was launched on Jan 12, 2023 and is managed by KraneShares.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- Elon Warns “America Is Broke”. Trump’s Plan Inside.
- America’s 1776 happening again
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Silver’s squeeze is tightening – opportunity forming
Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.