KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KLIP) Short Interest Update

KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KLIP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 70,167 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the January 29th total of 80,566 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,589 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:KLIP opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.60. KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $34.31. The company has a market capitalization of $112.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.36.

KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a $0.5837 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF

About KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF by 1,404.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, BLVD Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000.

The KraneShares Trust – KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (KLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund is a fund-of-fund that tracks an index of China-based internet stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on the full amount of the portfolio. KLIP was launched on Jan 12, 2023 and is managed by KraneShares.

