Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.44, but opened at $4.05. Frontier Group shares last traded at $4.0910, with a volume of 1,082,641 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ULCC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.38.

Frontier Group Trading Down 2.5%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.55.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.35 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. Frontier Group’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Frontier Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.400-0.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.440–0.260 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontier Group news, SVP Steve Schuller sold 5,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 94,926 shares in the company, valued at $569,556. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 82,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $477,584.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 631,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,012.08. The trade was a 11.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 310,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,444. Company insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,387,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth $4,190,000. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,490,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Frontier Group by 39.2% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,027,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after acquiring an additional 852,798 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Frontier Group by 932.1% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 817,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 738,228 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Group, trading on Nasdaq under the ticker ULCC, is the holding company for Frontier Airlines, an ultra-low-cost carrier based in Denver, Colorado. The company’s core business centers on providing no-frills air travel across a point-to-point network while generating ancillary revenue from add-on services such as baggage fees, seat selection, priority boarding and in-flight refreshments. This fare-plus-a-la-carte model allows Frontier to offer competitive base fares and maintain low operating costs.

Founded in February 1994 by industry veterans Andrew Levy and Russell Beardsmore, Frontier Airlines commenced operations with a small fleet of MD-80 aircraft.

