D.R. Horton Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 21,690 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 227% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,628 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 260 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.55, for a total transaction of $43,563.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,870.35. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Truist Financial set a $155.00 target price on D.R. Horton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America set a $158.00 price objective on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $152.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.57. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $110.44 and a 52 week high of $184.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 9.95%.D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 16.35%.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company’s core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.