Dynatrace, Inc. $DT Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 54.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.11% of Dynatrace worth $15,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DT. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 561.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on DT shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, December 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.52.

Dynatrace Stock Up 1.0%

Dynatrace stock opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.61.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.55%.The business had revenue of $515.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Dynatrace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.690 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 7,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $339,751.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,034.75. This represents a 45.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,843 shares of company stock valued at $354,744. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company’s engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

