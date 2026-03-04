FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFD) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.65 and last traded at $28.4450, with a volume of 14116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.47.

FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. MN Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000.

About FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BUFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETFs. BUFD was launched on Jan 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

