Analyzing First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) & National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK)

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) and First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

National Presto Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. First Pacific pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. National Presto Industries pays out 18.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Presto Industries and First Pacific”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Presto Industries $388.23 million 2.53 $41.46 million $5.44 25.22 First Pacific $10.06 billion 0.34 $600.30 million N/A N/A

First Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than National Presto Industries.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for National Presto Industries and First Pacific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Presto Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Pacific 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares National Presto Industries and First Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Presto Industries 8.18% 10.42% 8.24% First Pacific N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.6% of National Presto Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of First Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of National Presto Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

National Presto Industries has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Pacific has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National Presto Industries beats First Pacific on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries, Inc. provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand. This segment sells its products directly to retailers, as well as through independent distributors. Its Defense segment manufactures and sells 40mm ammunition, precision mechanical and electro-mechanical products, medium caliber cartridge cases; and metal parts; and detonators, booster pellets, release cartridges, lead azide, and other military energetic devices and materials. This segment primarily serves the United States Department of Defense (DOD) and DOD prime contractors. The company’s Safety segment patents machine learning, digital sensors, and cloud-based technology to monitor freezers and refrigerators that detects and alerts users to potential safety issues around pharmaceuticals and food. National Presto Industries, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

About First Pacific

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and cellular networks. It also manufactures and distributes a range of food products, including noodles, dairy products, snack foods, food seasonings, nutrition and special foods, beverages, wheat flour, and pasta; breeds seeds; cultivates oil palm, rubber, sugar cane, and other crops; and offers cooking oils, margarines, and shortenings. In addition, the company explores for, mines, and produces gold, copper, and silver; and produces sugar and bioethanol. Further, it is involved in the operation of gas-fired power plant; provision of water distribution, sewerage, and sanitation services; and operation of toll roads and rails, as well as distribution of electricity. First Pacific Company Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

