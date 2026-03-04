Traders Buy High Volume of Core Scientific Call Options (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 188,642 call options on the company. This is an increase of 51% compared to the average daily volume of 124,829 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CORZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised Core Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on Core Scientific from $24.50 to $23.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Core Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.66.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CORZ

Core Scientific Price Performance

NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.96. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 6.87.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Core Scientific will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Scientific News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Core Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusually large options activity — traders bought ~188,642 call options (?51% above normal call volume), signalling aggressive bullish positioning from some market participants.

Unusually large options activity — traders bought ~188,642 call options (?51% above normal call volume), signalling aggressive bullish positioning from some market participants. Positive Sentiment: Colocation revenue surge — management reported colocation revenue grew dramatically (reported +268% year-over-year), supporting the company’s transition from BTC mining toward AI/colocation demand. Core Scientific Colocation Revenue Surges 268% Amid Mixed Q4 Results

Colocation revenue surge — management reported colocation revenue grew dramatically (reported +268% year-over-year), supporting the company’s transition from BTC mining toward AI/colocation demand. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and high targets — Needham upgraded CORZ to Buy with a $23 target (~+50% implied upside), HC Wainwright reaffirmed Buy with $25, and Cantor Fitzgerald kept an Overweight with a $25 target; these actions reinforce a bullish analyst tone despite some target trims. Needham Upgrade

Analyst upgrades and high targets — Needham upgraded CORZ to Buy with a $23 target (~+50% implied upside), HC Wainwright reaffirmed Buy with $25, and Cantor Fitzgerald kept an Overweight with a $25 target; these actions reinforce a bullish analyst tone despite some target trims. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed quarter — CORZ reported $0.42 EPS (beat consensus) but revenue of $79.8M missed estimates (~$118M), so profitability signals improved while top-line momentum is weak; management emphasized progress on a 1.5 GW leasable pipeline. Business Wire: Q4 Results

Mixed quarter — CORZ reported $0.42 EPS (beat consensus) but revenue of $79.8M missed estimates (~$118M), so profitability signals improved while top-line momentum is weak; management emphasized progress on a 1.5 GW leasable pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: Full disclosure and detail sources — earnings slide deck and call transcript are available for investors who want to dig into guidance, margin dynamics, and contract backlog. Earnings Presentation

Full disclosure and detail sources — earnings slide deck and call transcript are available for investors who want to dig into guidance, margin dynamics, and contract backlog. Negative Sentiment: Revenue miss and reported loss — some outlets highlight the Q4 revenue miss and a quarterly loss (Zacks coverage), raising near-term concern about top-line pacing while the company reinvests for AI/colocation growth. Zacks: Q4 Loss, Revenue Miss

Revenue miss and reported loss — some outlets highlight the Q4 revenue miss and a quarterly loss (Zacks coverage), raising near-term concern about top-line pacing while the company reinvests for AI/colocation growth. Negative Sentiment: Immediate market reaction — coverage notes CORZ shares slid after the report and as the company pushes a sizable infrastructure expansion (1.5 GW), highlighting investor worry about near-term cash burn and execution risk. Blockonomi: Stock Slides

Immediate market reaction — coverage notes CORZ shares slid after the report and as the company pushes a sizable infrastructure expansion (1.5 GW), highlighting investor worry about near-term cash burn and execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data appears unreliable in recent feeds (showing zeros/NaN); no clear short-squeeze signal from public short-interest figures at this time.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Scientific

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Core Scientific by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,960,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,710 shares in the last quarter. Situational Awareness LP boosted its position in shares of Core Scientific by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 28,756,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,694,000 after buying an additional 8,575,944 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,038,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,842,000 after buying an additional 1,338,796 shares in the last quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,786,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Core Scientific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,651,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,417,000 after acquiring an additional 109,145 shares in the last quarter.

About Core Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc (NASDAQ: CORZ) is a leading provider of large-scale blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining services. The company develops, owns and operates high-performance data centers optimized for the mining of Bitcoin and other proof-of-work cryptocurrencies. In addition to its core mining operations, Core Scientific offers colocation, hosting and managed services designed to support institutional clients and enterprise users in deploying and scaling blockchain nodes and computing hardware.

Core Scientific’s service portfolio includes hardware procurement, deployment and maintenance, real-time monitoring, power management and network connectivity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.