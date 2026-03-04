Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 1,200 Shares of TopBuild Corp. $BLD

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,837 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth $997,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at about $17,734,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 697.8% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its position in TopBuild by 244.2% in the third quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 93,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,698,000 after acquiring an additional 66,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BLD opened at $433.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.34. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $266.26 and a fifty-two week high of $559.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $480.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.72.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.11. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLD. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $515.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TopBuild from $518.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.26.

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE: BLD) is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products serving primarily the U.S. construction market. Headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, the company was formed in 2011 as a spin-off from ABF Freight System and has since grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions. TopBuild’s core mission is to enhance energy efficiency and comfort in new residential and light commercial construction projects by providing comprehensive insulation solutions and related services.

