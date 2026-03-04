Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Short Interest Update

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 753 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the January 29th total of 628 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 376.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 376.5 days.

Kardex Stock Performance

Shares of KRDXF stock opened at $323.41 on Wednesday. Kardex has a 1-year low of $236.90 and a 1-year high of $426.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.08.

About Kardex

Kardex is a Swiss-based company specializing in automated storage and retrieval systems designed to optimize material flow and warehouse management. The firm develops, manufactures and sells high-bay storage systems, vertical lift modules, vertical buffer modules and conveyor technologies under its Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog brands. These solutions integrate mechanical, electronic and software components to deliver scalable, space-saving automation for a variety of industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes goods-to-person and person-to-goods systems that enhance picking accuracy and throughput.

