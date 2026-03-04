Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$19.37 and last traded at C$18.58, with a volume of 14050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.10.

Separately, ATB Cormark Capital Markets dropped their target price on Total Energy Services from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.00.

The company has a market cap of C$683.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.86.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter. Total Energy Services had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of C$260.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 2.0517598 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.80 per share, with a total value of C$74,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 855,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,654,000. This represents a 0.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 300,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,519,397.84. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 312,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,699,637.84. The trade was a 2,507.43% increase in their position. Insiders bought a total of 307,462 shares of company stock valued at $4,617,356 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Total Energy Services Inc is an energy services company. The operating segments of the company are Contract Drilling Services, Rentals & Transportation Services, Compression & Process Service, Well servicing, and Corporate. The company’s operations are conducted in Canada, the United States of America, and Australia.

