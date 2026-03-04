Citigroup Inc. $C Stock Position Lessened by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 204,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,230 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 5.5% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $20,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $2,455,929,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 17.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,125,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,099 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 6,172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,904,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,838,000 after buying an additional 2,858,481 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 440.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,835,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,330,000 after buying an additional 1,496,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,334,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,945,000 after buying an additional 1,393,865 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup stock opened at $110.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $193.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.47. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $125.16.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.50%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.43%.

In other news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. The trade was a 48.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $152.00 target price on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler set a $135.00 price target on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.25.

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

