Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Position in AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in AGNC Investment by 32.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 700,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $8,337,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,189,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,072,073.81. The trade was a 24.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $303,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 491,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,969,577.92. The trade was a 4.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 775,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,246,000. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AGNC opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.75 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 47.40% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.03.

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC’s investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

